Defying the odds: After being shot in WWII, former POW hits 100th birthday in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - In 1944, Armand DuBois was a prisoner of war in Germany, listed as missing in action and presumed dead.

In 2019, he’s celebrating his 100th birthday.

“It’s just wonderful to see a guy who went through in his younger life in World War II to reach 100 years of age,” said son-in-law Freddy Corcoran at a birthday celebration in Wrentham Sunday.

Armand and his wife Mary, who passed away in 2015, moved to Walpole in 1980. He said he always knew that he would make it to 100.

“I used to tell my kids — where I’m living now, I’m going to stay in this house until I’m 100. And I did,” DuBois said, sharing his secret to longevity: “Good glass of red wine.”

DuBois spent 10 months as a POW after being shot by the Germans and came home in 1946. He has three children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Family members say Armand didn’t talk about the war much growing up, but say he’s happy to share now. But they’re just happy to share his birthday with him.

“From the bottom of all our hearts here, we thank you, God bless America and I hope you have another 100 more years,” Corcoran said.

