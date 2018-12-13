Del Monte recalls canned corn because consumption could cause life-threatening illness

(WHDH) — Del Monte is recalling 64,242 cases of canned corn due to under-processing deviations that could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

The product subject to recall is 15.25-ounce cans of Fiesta Corn seasoned with red and green peppers.

Possible mishaps during the commercial sterilization process may have resulted in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to a life-threatening illness if consumed, according to the FDA.

Cans with the UPC number “24000 02770” printed on the label are subject to the recall.

The product will also have one of the following “Best if Used By” dates stamped on the bottom of the can:

August 14, 2021

August 15, 2021

August 16, 2021

Sept 3, 2021

Sept 4, 2021

Sept 5, 2021

Sept 6, 2021

Sept 22, 2021

Sept 23, 2021

The product was distributed to multiple distributors and retail locations in 25 states, including Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Consumers are urged to return the corn to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange.

