Delaware man accused of dragging Wellesley officer during traffic stop due in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Delaware man accused of dragging a Wellesley police officer with his car during a traffic stop Saturday night is expected to face a judge Monday.

Theodore William Newton is due in Dedham District Court to answer to a slew of charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, failure to stop for a police officer while operating a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury, malicious destruction of property over $250, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

An officer attempting to take Newton into custody during a motor vehicle stop on Route 9 east just after 7 p.m. on Saturday was dragged by Newton’s car, Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki said.

“The door was open, the officer went after him, the suspect stepped on the gas,” he explained. “The officer was hanging on and then let go after about 15 feet.”

Newton drove away from the scene and an investigation revealed that he may be in Boston and had been the passenger in a 2019 Kia Optima that had been stopped by Boston police earlier in the evening, according to police.

On Sunday just before 1 a.m., a Massachusetts State Police trooper conducting a motor vehicle stop of a 2019 Kia Optima on Route 84 West was asked by a man in the rear of the vehicle why they had been stopped, police said.

The trooper requested the man’s identification but he allegedly said he did not have one, adding that his name was Brendan Newton.

The trooper retreated back to his cruiser and was advised by the communications center that the vehicle was wanted in connection to the Wellesley motor vehicle stop. They also sent him a picture of Newton.

The trooper determined that Brendan Newton was actually Theodore Newton and took him into custody, according to police.

Pilecki says Newton has a “lengthy criminal history, nothing in Massachusetts, but throughout the East Coast.”

The Wellesley police officer who was injured during the initial motor vehicle stop was released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering at home.

“The officers every day put their life on the line,” Pilecki said. “Thankfully, the officer is doing OK but they just don’t know what they’re going to encounter when they make that initial stop.”

