SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Delaware man plead guilty to a slew of charges in connection with the 2017 shooting death of a Haverhill teen.

In Salem Superior Court Monday afternoon, Kenneth Pitts, 22, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed assault with intent to rob, and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the shooting death of Bryce Finn, 18, on June 6, 2017.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office said 18-year-old Bryce Finn, who had just graduated high school, was shot in the chest immediately after answering the door to his Rainbow Drive home around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to Merrimack Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Pitts and two other co-defendants who had travelled from Delaware to rob him. Witnesses stated that Pitts shot Finn in the chest after Finn displayed his own weapon.

In her statement to the court, Assistant District Attorney Christina Ronan said, “The altercation outside of Bryce Finn’s home lasted seconds, but its impact will last forever.”

Pitts is one of four men accused in Finn’s death. Thomas Warner, Nicholas Mondato and Joseph Benner, are scheduled to appear at a hearing on February 18.

