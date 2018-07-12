Delaware man pleads not guilty in 2017 murder of Haverhill grad

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the three suspects in the murder of a Haverhill teen faced a judge Thursday.

Nicholas Mandato, 20, of Delaware pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Haverhill District Court. He was one of three individuals arrested Wednesday for the 2017 murder of 18-year-old Bryce Finn. Finn was shot just days after graduating Haverhill High School, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Mandato, Thomas Warner, and Kenneth Pitts all of Delaware, are accused of shooting Finn in the chest last June when he answered his door on Rainbow Drive in Haverhill.

