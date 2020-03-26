Delaware North laying off dozens of full-time workers with Bruins, Celtics seasons on hold due to coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - Delaware North announced Wednesday that dozens of full-time workers at TD Garden will be laid off with the Bruins and Celtics seasons on hold until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than a thousand people across Massachusetts.

The massive food services business, which belongs to Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, called the decision to lay off 68 salaried associates “temporary business stabilization measures.”

Beginning April 1, the associates will be placed on temporary leave, according to Delaware North. Another 82 full-time associates will also receive an indefinite salary reduction

“As relayed to our associates today, none of these decisions were reached without difficult and painful deliberations. These measures are intended to be temporary with associate employment and compensation returning once our business resumes to its normal state from this unprecedented stoppage,” Delaware North said in a statement.

This comes days after the Bruins ownership established the Jacobs Family Fund— $1.5 million to be paid out to game day associates if the remaining six games of the bruins regular season are not played.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey tweeted, “Jeremy Jacobs is one of the richest people in the world. This is shameful. Workers should contact our office to ensure their rights are being protected throughout this. As a fan, I am deeply disappointed.”

Forbes estimates Jacobs net worth at $3.3 billion.

Workers who are not impacted by the temporary leave or salary reduction are said to have employment contracts.

