Delay of retail pot shops in Massachusetts leaving proponents waiting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Proponents of recreational marijuana in Massachusetts say they’re tired of waiting for retail pot shops to open up even though voters decided to make them legal almost two years ago.

The Yes on 4 ballot question passed in November of 2016 but no marijuana stores have opened.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission has been reviewing applicants but has yet to issue a final license.

“The voters of Nevada legalized adult-use cannabis in November of 2016, the same day as Massachusetts, and the adult-use shops have been open there since July of 2017 – 15 months ago,” Former Yes on 4 campaign manager Will Luzier said.

Yes on 4 campaign organizers say there’s plenty of blame to go around for the delay, including an issue with commission staffing levels.

They added that Gov. Charlie Baker has remained indifferent at best.

