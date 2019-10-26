Delayed Maine national monument signs to finally go up

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Signs directing people to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument will finally start going up after a three-year delay.

The Obama administration designated the 87,500 acres (35,410 hectares) east of Baxter State Park as a national monument in 2016, but former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who opposed the monument’s creation initially refused to install signs along I-95 or Route 11. He later agreed to work with federal officials on the signs after it was clear that the designation would not be rescinded. The signs were made and then put into storage while the National Forest Service solicited bids to finish the work.

The Portland Press Herald reports that crews plan to begin installing 22 signs this week and expect to finish by the end of November.

