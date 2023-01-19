HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver managed to escape injury Thursday night after their vehicle was struck by a commuter rail train in Hamilton in an incident that caused lengthy delays for riders.

John Crespi, who was on the train at the time, said he didn’t feel the crash but one of the conductors came around to let passengers know what had happened.

A silver sedan could be seen against the train. Officials say the driver said they were unfamiliar with the area and turned onto the tracks thinking it was a street. They got out of the vehicle before it was struck.

No additional information was immediately available.

