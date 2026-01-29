BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA said it was running reduced service on the Red Line Wednesday because of lingering impacts from the snowstorm. MBTA riders said they were frustrated, as their typical commute times have doubled or tripled this week.

“Usually takes me around 45 minutes to an hour. Yesterday and today, two and half to three hours,” said Bryan Kennedy, an MBTA commuter.

“On a good day when the T is running great, it’s 35 to 40 minutes. I’m now at an hour and 45 minutes,” said Geoff Stuart, another frustrated commuter.

Some of the line’s oldest cars have been struggling because of the cold temperatures and the snow, but the MBTA says delays would be even worse without them.

“It usually takes us 25 to 30 minutes. Today it was an hour and 15,” said Natalie Bell. “We should be able to clear the tracks and run trains normally. Yes, it’s a lot of snow but it’s been three days since the storm.”

The MBTA warned of longer wait times on social media, but some riders said the train arrival times on the boards cannot be trusted.

“They said 20 minutes, it ended up being like 35 minutes. I’m still trying to get home,” Stuart said.

In a statement, the MBTA thanked its frontline workers, writing, “We appreciate our riders’ patience during any of the delays they may have experienced.”

Now commuters are hoping the problems will be fixed soon and they can get back to smooth operations.

“Guys, get it together, please,” said Bell. People have jobs to get to. Kids have school to go to. We put up with a lot with the MBTA.”

There were supposed to be shuttle buses on the Red Line this weekend, but the MBTA said those were canceled because of the snowstorm and the potential for more snow this upcoming weekend.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)