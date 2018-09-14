Delays expected after truck hits Longfellow Bridge on Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck involved in a “Storrowing” at the Longfellow Bridge has led to a closure of the right lane on the eastbound side of Storrow Drive.

Massachusetts State Police posted photos of a large box truck with part of its roof ripped off.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Only the eastbound side of Storrow Drive is impacted. Police say delays should be expected.

#STORROWED…. #MAtraffic Storrow Dr EB at the Longfellow. Right lane closed. No injuries. Expect some delays. pic.twitter.com/7NUj1YR10i — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 14, 2018

