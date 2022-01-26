STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers were told to expect delays during Wednesday evening’s rush hour commute due to a crash involving a pedestrian in Stoughton.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the westbound side of Route 139 near Route 24 around 4 p.m., according to a post on the Mass. Department of Transportation Twitter page.

The ramp from Route 24 northbound to Route 139 is temporarily closed while crews work to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Ramp to Rt 24 NB from Rt 139 WB in #Stoughton remains closed. RTL on Rt 139 WB is open, approx 1/2 mile delay in area. https://t.co/oK0kmogPyY — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 26, 2022

No further details were released.

