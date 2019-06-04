CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Route 1 northbound in Chelsea is closed as crews work to clean up a fuel spill resulting from a crash between a tanker truck and a vehicle.

State police shut down the two right lanes of Route 1 northbound just south of Carter Street around 8:10 a.m.

Traffic is getting by in the left lane.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as delays are expected.

