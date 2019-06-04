CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Route 1 northbound in Chelsea is closed as crews work to clean up a fuel spill resulting from a crash between a tanker truck and a vehicle.
State police shut down the two right lanes of Route 1 northbound just south of Carter Street around 8:10 a.m.
Traffic is getting by in the left lane.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area as delays are expected.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)