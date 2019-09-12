Delays expected on Rockport/Newburyport Commuter Rail Line due to stuck drawbridge in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuters are being told to expect up to 30 minute delays on the Rockport/Newburyport Commuter Rail Line due to a stuck drawbridge in Lynn.

Crews are working to fix the Saugus Drawbridge, which is stuck in the open position.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Please expect delays up to 30 minutes on the Rockport/Newburyport Line as the Saugus Drawbridge in Lynn is stuck open. Maintainer is currently working on the issue. Individual alerts will be sent as needed. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 12, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)