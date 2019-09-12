Delays expected on Rockport/Newburyport Commuter Rail Line due to stuck drawbridge in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuters are being told to expect up to 30 minute delays on the Rockport/Newburyport Commuter Rail Line due to a stuck drawbridge in Lynn.
Crews are working to fix the Saugus Drawbridge, which is stuck in the open position.
No additional information has been released.
