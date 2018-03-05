BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA and Keolis are warning commuter rail riders about possible delays Monday morning following Friday’s destructive nor’easter.

Officials are asking customers to plan ahead and allow for an extra 15-20 minutes on the Greenbush, Kingston and Newburyport/Rockport lines.

Power outages and damage caused to rail infrastructure will require those lines to operate on secondary power sources until the power grid is restored to full strength, according to officials.

The MBTA says it’s expecting to return to full scheduled service Monday morning, including ferry service.

“While we are expecting to run full service on both the MBTA and the Commuter Rail systems, ongoing storm cleanup efforts may still hinder some people’s ability to travel,” said MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez.

Customers are encouraged to check schedules for any service-related updates. The MBTA and Keolis will provide updates via Twitter.

