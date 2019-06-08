BOSTON (WHDH) - A derailed train near Kenmore Station is prompting delays on the Green Line.
Shuttle buses are being made available from Kenmore to Saint Marys Station and Kenmore to Fenway Station as authorities investigate.
Commuters are urged to allow for extra time for the buses to arrive.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)