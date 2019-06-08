BOSTON (WHDH) - A derailed train near Kenmore Station is prompting delays on the Green Line.

Shuttle buses are being made available from Kenmore to Saint Marys Station and Kenmore to Fenway Station as authorities investigate.

Commuters are urged to allow for extra time for the buses to arrive.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

#Green Line: Update: Delays of up to 15 minutes due to a derailed train near Kenmore.Shuttle buses from Kenmore to Saint Marys and Kenmore to Fenway. Please allow extra time for the buses to arrive. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 8, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)