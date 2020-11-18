Delays on Red Line’s Ashmont Branch due to cracked rail at Shawmut Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are being warned to expect delays on the Red Line’s Ashmont Branch due to a cracked rail at Shawmut Station.

The MBTA was reporting delays of up to 10 minutes on Wednesday morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

Red Line Ashmont Branch: Delays of up to 10 minutes while the Track Department repairs a cracked rail at Shawmut. — MBTA (@MBTA) November 18, 2020

