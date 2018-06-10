Delays reported after car falls off tow truck, lands on Green Line tracks

BOSTON (WHDH) - Delays were reported on the Green Line’s B branch Sunday after a car fell off a tow truck and ended up on the tracks, an official said.
The incident, which left a sedan stuck on the tracks, occurred around noon near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Armory Street.
An MBTA spokesman said the car had “fallen off a tow truck” and has since been removed.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)