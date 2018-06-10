Delays reported after car falls off tow truck, lands on Green Line tracks

A car stuck on the Green Line tracks in Boston Sunday.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Delays were reported on the Green Line’s B branch Sunday after a car fell off a tow truck and ended up on the tracks, an official said.

The incident, which left a sedan stuck on the tracks, occurred around noon near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Armory Street.

An MBTA spokesman said the car had “fallen off a tow truck” and has since been removed.

#GreenLine B branch experiencing delays of up to 15 minutes due to an auto accident #mbta — MBTA Alerts! (@mbta_alerts) June 10, 2018

There was no immediate word on injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)