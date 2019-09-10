Delays reported after Red Line train’s motor blows, filling Andrew Station with smoke

The MBTA warned of delays on the Red Line after a train’s motor blew, spewing smoke across Andrew Station.

The train’s motor blew around 2:30 p.m., T officials said.

The MBTA turned on ventilation fans and inspected the tracks, according to the T.

The train was taken out of service, MBTA officials said.

Regular service resumed at 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

 

