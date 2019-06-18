Delays reported on MBTA’s Red Line due to fire activity at North Quincy station

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - ​The MBTA is reporting delays on the beleaguered Red Line due to fire activity at North Quincy Station.

The department’s Twitter account posted that delays of up to 15 minutes are expected due to Quincy Fire Department activity, and that trains may stand by until released by the fire department and MBTA Transit Police.

The incident comes after a recent derailment has caused significant delays on the Red Line. Those delays were scheduled to resume normally on Wednesday.

It is not known what has caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on air and online for more information as it becomes available.

