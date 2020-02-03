Delays reported on multiple Commuter Rail lines following fire department activity

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several Commuter Rail lines are experiencing delays following fire department activity in Somerville, officials announced Monday afternoon.
Trains on the Newburyport, Rockport, and Haverhill lines were stopped before the height of the evening commute due to the emergency response.
Newburyport train 165 and Rockport train 113 were stopped before Chelsea, while Haverhill train 211 was stopped before Malden Center.
The train traffic hold has since been lifted and all lines are moving again.
Residual delays are expected in both directions.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
