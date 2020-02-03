Delays reported on multiple Commuter Rail lines following fire department activity

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several Commuter Rail lines are experiencing delays following fire department activity in Somerville, officials announced Monday afternoon.

Trains on the Newburyport, Rockport, and Haverhill lines were stopped before the height of the evening commute due to the emergency response.

Newburyport train 165 and Rockport train 113 were stopped before Chelsea, while Haverhill train 211 was stopped before Malden Center.

The train traffic hold has since been lifted and all lines are moving again.

Residual delays are expected in both directions.

The fire department lifted the traffic hold in Somerville and all trains are back on the move. Newburyport/Rockport and Haverhill Line passengers may still experience residual delays in both directions. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 3, 2020

Haverhill Train 211 (3:15 pm from North Station) remains stopped before Malden Center due to fire department activity and is currently 30-40 minutes behind schedule. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 3, 2020

Update: Rockport Train 113 (3:30 pm from North Station) remains stopped before Chelsea due to fire department activity and is currently 25-35 minutes behind schedule. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 3, 2020

Update: Newburyport Train 165 (3:15 pm from North Station) remains stopped before Chelsea due to ongoing fire department activity and is 45-55 minutes behind schedule. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 3, 2020

