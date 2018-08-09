Delegation pushes to act on VA med center recommendations

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation is urging the new veterans affairs secretary to quickly implement recommendations to improve the state’s only VA medical center.

Top officials from the Manchester VA Medical Center were removed last year after the Boston Globe reported whistleblower complaints about substandard treatment and unsafe conditions.

A task force in June made 29 recommendations including expanding mental health programs and services for women and older veterans.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Carol Shea-Porter and Annie Kuster wrote to newly-confirmed Secretary Robert Wilkie on Thursday, inviting him to New Hampshire and urging him to implement all 29 recommendations.