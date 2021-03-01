Delegation seeks emergency declaration in face of Salisbury Beach erosion

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, the Atlantic Ocean surf washes up on the beach outside the window of an oceanfront condo in Salisbury, Mass. A land conservation group is releasing a report on Friday, Aug. 20, 2020, focusing on the challenges that several Massachusetts coastal communities north of Boston are facing due to climate change. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Four North Shore lawmakers wrote to Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides last Tuesday, flagging a “dire situation” in the town of Salisbury and seeking a severe weather emergency declaration for that municipality.

Residents of Salisbury and North End Boulevard in particular are facing rapid erosion of sand dunes, according to the letter from Sens. Diana DiZoglio and Bruce Tarr and Reps. James Kelcourse and Lenny Mirra.

“This must be addressed as soon as possible,” the letter said. “We can use the example of what is happening in the Reservation Terrace area of the City of Newburyport as a reference of why immediate action must be taken. Residents there are seeing major flooding of their homes and destruction of their property. If we do not act quickly, we are going to see history repeat itself in Salisbury.”

Along with the emergency declaration, the lawmakers are also asking that the Department of Environmental Protection provide Salisbury with sand for dune nourishment.

Tom Saab, president of Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change, said homeowners would provide and pay for contractors and equipment if the state declared an emergency and provided sand.

“Without an emergency declaration from the state, it becomes much more difficult and sometimes impossible for property owners to rebuild dunes and protect their properties from further damage that will surely come from future storms,” he said in a statement.

