BOSTON (WHDH) - Deliberations surrounding young mother Jassy Correia’s death in 2019 will be restarting with an alternate juror after one of the original jurors researched information related to the trial.

This juror was discharged for violating instructions. Lawyers representing both Correia and defendant Louis Coleman agreed to discharge her.

The judge called in all the remaining jurors to ensure she didn’t share outside information with them, and they said she hadn’t, so they will remain.

Louis Coleman, who is accused of kidnapping leading to death, allegedly gave Correia a ride after leaving a Boston nightclub in 2019, where she was celebrating her birthday. He then allegedly killed her. Correia’s body was found in a suitcase in Coleman’s car four days after she disappeared.

Prosecutors previously showed video of Correa getting in Coleman’s car that night, as well as video of him carrying her body into his apartment, and displayed evidence of a struggle in his car. Coleman’s attorneys said the struggle was a back-and-forth fight, and argued prosecutors did not prove kidnapping or murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)