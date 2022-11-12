BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Vandalism targeting mailboxes has neighbors in Billerica on edge.

One incident occurred on Shawsheen Road, with a pickup truck driving through the street taped on video from the night after Halloween. Thursday Nov. 3, residents found more vandalism on Glad Valley and Fardon Street, smashed mailboxes lying on the ground.

“To kids it just looks like oh we’re going to do that, it looks like fun, but when you’re out there picking up the pieces of your fence you’re going, ‘oh great I’ve got to call the homeowners tomorrow,'” one neighbor said. “How much is this going to cost? It’s a different story.”

None of the residents 7NEWS spoke to wanted their faces on camera, out of fear of retaliation. They said the incident after Halloween was not the first time.

“Two weeks ago my mailbox was flipped off the four-by-four that it sat on. So when I came out today and saw the four-by-four actually split, and the mailbox sitting on the ground, I was really disappointed,” another neighbor said.

A few weeks ago, police also reported damage to the recreation complex near the local Boys and Girls Club. Police have not said whether the incidents are related.

Residents said the vandalism reports have them on edge.

“They’re seeing it as a teenage prank,” another resident said. “They’re not understanding that their prank costs homeowners money, and it’s frightening not knowing who’s damaging your property.”

Some who have seen previous damage in the community said next time, the act would be caught on camera.

“We were hoping that one of us had a video camera, but unfortunately no one did. So, yeah, a video camera will be installed.”

