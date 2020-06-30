Delivery driver caught in path of danger when truck slams into Somerville pizza shop

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A delivery driver was caught in the path of danger when a truck slammed into a pizza shop in Somerville on Monday.

The employee was outside Mr. B’s Pizzaria on Cross Street waiting to pick up an order when the pickup truck crashed into him, leaving him injured.

“I come out and I see the guy holding his chest,” said shop owner Mehmek Bakirici who heard the crash from the kitchen in the back of the shop. “Blood had come out and I called 911.

The victim tried to get out of the way of the oncoming car by running inside the shop.

“He saw the truck approaching and he ran into the building but he still got injured,” Deputy Fire Chief Bill Hallinam said.

Erica Santos, 13, heard the crash and rushed to help the driver of the pickup. She said that is when he got out and walked away.

“We tried to help him out and tell him to stay down,” she said. “He didn’t walk straight. It was like a zig-zag.”

The driver collapsed a few blocks away and was transported to a hospital.

Bakirici said he is now starting to make repairs to his pizza shop.

So far, it is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)