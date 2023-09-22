MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car drove into a pond in Middleton, and the vehicle was towed out of the woods Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the neighborhood to remove the vehicle.

Jim Delaney, who lives in the neighborhood, said he was shocked to see the car.

“I got a phone call from my wife, and she said there’s a lady in the swamp behind our house,” Delaney said. “I rushed home from work, and here we go, there’s a lady in the swamp in the back of my house.”

Delaney said the driver said her GPS took her the wrong way.

