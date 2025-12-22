BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent stabbing that occurred on Summer Street Sunday.

Officials responded to reports of a fight around 3:30 p.m. when they found two victims.

Two delivery drivers ended up in the hospital: one was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the other made it there on their own, with life-threatening injuries.

People who live in the area said they are concerned about a rise in crime in the area.

“There needs to be more things done to protect our delivery drivers and to protect the people that are in that field of work,” said Brianna Reagin, who works nearby.

So far no arrests have been made in this case.

