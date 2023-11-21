BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A delivery truck got stuck under a railroad bridge in Billerica Monday, drawing emergency crews to the scene.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the low clearance bridge on Mount Pleasant Street.

Police said the truck had been removed as of around 8:30 p.m.

No one was hurt in the crash and police said there was no structural damage to the bridge.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)