Deloitte apologizes for botched Rhode Island benefits system

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The consulting company that designed a computer system for Rhode Island benefits programs has apologized to lawmakers for botching the job.

Representatives from Deloitte Consulting testified for the first time Thursday before the House Oversight Committee about the benefits system, known as the Unified Health Infrastructure Project or UHIP. It’s also called RI Bridges.

Deloitte’s Deborah Sills says the issues didn’t show up in initial testing. The company apologized for the impact on Rhode Island residents.

UHIP handles applications for benefits such as food stamps and Medicaid. It’s been plagued with problems since launching in 2016, prompting a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Providence Journal reports UHIP’s bloated costs of $492 million have prevented the state from applying for more than $100 million in federal Medicaid funds.

