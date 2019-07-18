(WHDH) — Delta Airlines says it will begin carrying a medication that reverses overdoses after the fact.

The company made the decision to carry naloxone after a passenger tweeted that a man died aboard one of its flights.

The passenger reportedly passed out in the bathroom with a needle in his arm during a flight and flight attendants, a doctor and passengers couldn’t save him.

Delta says naloxone will be available in emergency medical kits starting in the fall.

Last year, the Association of Flight Attendants called for the Federal Aviation Administration to include naloxone nasal spray to respond to onboard opioid overdoses.

United, Frontier and Alaska airlines already have naloxone available onboard their flights.

