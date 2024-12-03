Paris (CNN) — Delta Air Lines will not fly the Russian woman who stowed away on a flight to Paris last week back to New York, a Paris airport official told CNN.

She was due to leave France on a flight at 2:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET) Tuesday, a Paris airport official told CNN.

The woman was onboard the plane when Delta refused to fly her, according to the official. “We are going to try to send her back again with a French escort,” the official said.

CNN has reached out to Delta Air Lines for comment.

The 57-year-old woman got past multiple security checkpoints at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and boarded a plane to Paris last week.

She was scheduled to be on a flight to the US on Saturday afternoon but French authorities removed her from the aircraft after she started screaming, according to an official.

A man who was on the plane told CNN that the woman was sitting across the aisle from him and his family.

“She kept on saying ‘I do not want to go back to the USA. Only a judge can make me go back to the USA,’” Gary Treichler said.

The woman was expected to be accompanied by six US marshals on Tuesday’s flight back to New York, authorities said.

Authorities in the US are continuing to investigate how the woman sneaked onto the initial Delta flight without a ticket.

Inspectors from the Transportation Security Administration are preparing a civil case against the stowaway after reviewing airport security video from inside John F. Kennedy International Airport, agency spokesperson Alexa Lopez told CNN.

“The TSA will open civil cases against passengers when there’s evidence that procedures may have been violated,” Lopez said. The TSA cannot bring criminal charges, though it can refer them to the Justice Department.

Delta has not said how the woman was able to board the plane once she made it past the TSA checkpoint.

The airline said it “is conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred,” but declined further comment.

