BOSTON (WHDH) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Delta Airlines are bringing holiday cheer to Boston.

Kids attending a Winter Wonderland Party at Logan Airport on Saturday were able to tour a plane’s cockpit, receive toys and treats, and even get a picture with Santa himself.

Delta Airlines hosted Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island wish children and Boston Children’s Hospital patients at a fun-filled Winter Wonderland party.

The party was packed full of activities and even some surprises. Delta started the annual tradition over a decade ago. This year, they were joined by Make-A-Wish partner Twitch Boston, who provided gaming for the children.

To donate, visit: https://wish.org/

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)