Delta Airlines flight landed in Puerto Rico, got passengers off island as Hurricane Irma arrived

A Delta Airlines flight is making headlines after landing in San Juan, Puerto Rico, loading up passengers and taking off again as Hurricane Irma arrived.

The turnaround took the pilots and crew only 52 minutes.

The initial flight that landed in San Juan came from New York City.

Everyone on the flight was able to get off of the island safely.

