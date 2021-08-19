WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Delta Airlines will once again be taking off from Worcester Regional Airport.

The airline will begin offering daily flights to New York’s Laguardia Airport starting in November.

“We look forward to this new service between Worcester and New York, which will help expand opportunities to further connect Central Massachusetts’ local economy to the global economy,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. “Governor Baker and I are pleased with the continued progress made at Worcester Regional Airport to provide residents with multiple flights, and hundreds of destinations just one stop away.”

The airport is also offering free parking to travelers through the end of the year.

