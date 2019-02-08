(WHDH) — Delta Airlines and Coca Cola’s attempt to create love in the air has backfired.

In a promotion with the beverage company, the airline distributed cheeky napkins suggesting passengers write their number of the paper and give it to their “plane crush.”

Some people thought the napkins were funny, while others took to Twitter expressing their concerns, calling the napkins “unintentionally creepy.”

Due to the backlash, Delta issued an apology, writing, “We rotate Coke products regularly on our aircraft as part of our brand partnership, but missed the mark with this one.”

Coca-Cola also admitted the ad fell flat and apologized to anyone they may have offended.

“We worked with our partners at Delta to begin removing the napkins last month and are replacing them with other designs,” the company wrote in a statement.

Delta says it will be going back to its generic Diet Coke napkins on future flights.

