ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says customers will get an extra year to use travel vouchers that they received after canceling a flight during the pandemic.

Atlanta-based Delta said Wednesday those vouchers will now extend through the end of 2023.

Delta says that new date will also apply to any tickets bought in 2022.

The move was not immediately matched by American Airlines or United Airlines, which have quicker deadlines for their travel credits.

