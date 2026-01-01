PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A Delta flight from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Boston diverted to Portsmouth International Airport on Wednesday due to a mechanical issue, officials said.

The Airbus A320 aircraft had 157 customers and six crew members on it when the flight crew diverted after receiving indication of a mechanical issue, the airline said.

“The flight crew followed established procedures and their training to safely divert to Portsmouth International Airport (PSM). We apologize to our customers for the experience and the delay in their travels,” Delta said in a statement.

The flight landed safely without incident and Delta teams are working to reaccommodate customers.

