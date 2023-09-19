BOSTON (WHDH) - A Delta flight from Chicago to Boston safely landed at Logan Airport after a possible lightning strike on Monday night, officials said.

Delta flight 2346 landed without incident following the possible strike on arrival, according to Delate spokesman.

“As safety is always Delta’s top priority, the aircraft is being taken out of service for evaluation in line with our typical procedures,” the airline said in a statement.

There were 85 customers aboard the Airbus A220 at the time of the strike,

