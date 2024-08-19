BOSTON (WHDH) - An unruly passenger was arrested on a flight out of Logan Airport Sunday morning.

The Delta flight headed to Ireland was turned around after police say a passenger urinated on another person.

Troopers said the man as irate and uncooperative. They escorted off the plane and took him into custody.

He will be charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing a flight crew; he is expected in court Monday.

