Delta flight reports encounter with ‘unmanned aircraft’ near Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Delta flight encountered an “unmanned aircraft” in the sky near Boston’s Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crew of Delta flight 5521 reported the encounter around 11 a.m. as it traveled about 15 miles northeast of the airport, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Jim Peters.

The flight, which took off from Philadelphia International Airport, landed safely in Boston.

The crew did not have to take any evasive action and no injuries were reported, Peters said.

The FAA and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

