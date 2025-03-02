BOSTON (WHDH) - A Delta flight was forced to return to Logan Airport shortly after taking off on Sunday.

The flight was heading to New Orleans but turned around shortly after departing and returned to Boston.

Delta hasn’t said what caused the flight to turn around but several passengers say there was a smell in the cabin before they returned to Logan Airport.

