Delta halting flights out of T.F. Green, Manchester-Boston regional airports

Delta has decided to cancel flights out of 10 airports across the country, including two located in New England.

The airline said it will halt all flights out of T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island and the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire.

The move is being taken to consolidate flights in areas that have more than one airport and will not impact flights out of Logan International Airport in Boston.

The company said this should put employees at a lower risk of contracting coronavirus.

