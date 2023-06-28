(CNN) — A Delta Air Lines flight landed with its “nose landing gear up” at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Wednesday morning, the FAA says.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, but the runway remains closed. Crews with the airport continue to work on removing the plane from the runway and getting it reopened, CLT shared in a post on Facebook.

The plane departed from Atlanta around 7:25 a.m. and stopped on the runway in Charlotte around 8:58 a.m., according to a Delta spokesperson. There were 96 customers, two pilots and three flight attendants on board.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” Delta said in a statement to CNN. “While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries. We apologize to our customers for their experience.”

The FAA will investigate why the nose gear did not come down during landing. Two other runways at the airport remain open and are handling existing demand, the FAA says.

