All Delta Airlines flights were temporarily grounded Tuesday night following a technological issue.

Delta says a problem with some technology systems has forced them to keep its planes on the ground.

About 9:30 p.m., Delta posted on Twitter, saying the groundstop was over and the technical issue was resolved.

Our teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some of our systems this evening. All groundstops have been lifted. https://t.co/02Y7MHwi06 — Delta (@Delta) September 26, 2018

