BOSTON (WHDH) - Delta Airlines announced Thursday they are slashing around 100 flights per day this summer.

The airline announced that most of the cut flights will be between July 1 and August 7 in the United States and Latin America.

According to Delta, these changes are to minimize disruptions due to staffing issues.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)