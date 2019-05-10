(WHDH) — Paying for Wi-Fi on flights may soon become a thing of the past.

Delta Airlines is launching a pilot program that allows customers to surf the web for free.

The program begins Monday, with roughly 55 domestic flights each day offering Wi-Fi free of charge.

It is expected to run for two weeks across all cabins on select routes.

Airline officials plan to examine customer experience and system performance during the pilot program.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)