(WHDH) — Getting annoyed with how far a passenger in front of you reclines their seat could be a thing in the past on Delta flights.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed it will further limit how far seats in coach and first class recline on its fleet of Airbus A320s.

Starting last Saturday, Delta says they began retrofitting the seats on all 62 of those planes.

The seats lost about two inches of reclining space.

The work will take about two months to complete.

According to Delta, the move is not about adding more seats or taking away space but is focused on protecting customers’ personal space and making multitasking easier.

