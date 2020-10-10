Delta’s remnants raise inland flood, storm risks

ATLANTA — Remnants of Delta have triggered heavy rainstorms in parts of the Southeast, prompting flash flood and tornado warnings in the Atlanta area and other parts of Georgia. There were no immediate sightings of any confirmed tornadoes but fallen trees and other storm damage were reported.

WSB-TV reported one of the storms on Saturday heavily damaged a homeless shelter in Covington, east of Atlanta. One of the station’s reporters visited the site and said the storm punched holes in the roof of the Rainbow Community Center. The report said about 20 men eating dinner inside got out safely and will be housed overnight in a nearby gymnasium.

Elsewhere, emergency officials said low-lying roads in parts of Atlanta and its suburbs were inundated by heavy rains and there were reports of downed trees.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)