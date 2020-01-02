Dem. candidates release Dem. candidates release campaign fundraising haul ahead of Iowa primary

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - With the Iowa caucuses just a month away, it is crunch time for the Democratic candidates.

Many released their fundraising numbers Thursday but, Senator Elizabeth Warren decided to hold off. Instead, she called for a family-friendly economy and insisted she is the Democrat who can beat President Trump at a town hall meeting in Concord, New Hampshire.

“If we want to fix this, we are not going to be able to do it by nibbling a little around the edge here or a little around the edge there,” she told the crowd. “No, it is going to take big, structural change.”

Senator Warren continued her practice of posing for selfies with voters at her events.

The campaign says she up to nearly 100,000 selfies so far.

In Iowa, the state that kicks off the primary season, former Vice President Joe Biden made a renewed push for votes.

“I think we have to pull the country together, including Democrats, Republicans and Independents, to work out how we can proceed,” he said.

Bernie Sanders also campaigning in the Hawkeye state Thursday — flush with campaign cash.

“Our job together is to create an economy that works for all, not just the people on top.”

The Vermont senator raised $34.5 million in the final quarter of 2019.

Far more than Mayor Pete Buttigieg who pulled in $24.7 million and Biden who raised $22.7 million.

President Trump so far has raked in $46 million.

Warren says she will be releasing her fundraising data soon.

When asked if she is concerned about the status of her competitor’s funds, the senator said, ” Right now, we have got a country that works great for billionaires and if the only way that you can be the Democratic nominee is to spend a lot of time with the billionaires then buckle up because it is going to be an America that works even better for the billionaires.”

